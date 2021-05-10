CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) - Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale pivots back to E-learning for the remainder of the 2021 school year following a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is aware of an increase in COVID-19 cases at Sequoyah Middle School and is working with the Clayton County Health Department to follow the school system’s safety protocols for sanitizing the classrooms and other possible affected areas in the school.
The CCPS School Nutrition Department has suspended the foodservice operation at Sequoyah Middle School, which also served the students and families of the Harper Elementary School community.
A decision will be released on Wednesday, May 12, as to alternate meal service for the affected schools.
There will be no bus stop service for families in this community until further notice.
These families should utilize the drive-up service at either Riverdale Elementary, Riverdale Middle, or Riverdale High.
School district officials tell CBS46 News, as CCPS continues to prioritize the safety of all students and employees, following the Health and Safety section of the Clayton County Public Schools Reopening of Schools Plan, district officials will continue to make determinations regarding in district COVID-19 cases on a case by case basis using the guidance of federal, state and local health officials.
