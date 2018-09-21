Douglas County, GA (WGCL)
A serious injury crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Douglas County but the roadway has reopened.
The closure was near the intersection with Fairburn Road.
No word on what caused the crash but GDOT reports four vehicles were involved. Police say serious injuries were sustained but the extent is unclear at this time.
The crash caused a huge traffic backup that Chopper46 could see for miles.
The roadway reopened around 10:15 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
