Our stretch of 90-degree heat will continue in Atlanta to start October.
Monday's high is forecast to be 95 degrees, which is 17 degrees above the average high (78) for this time of year.
The record high for Monday is 91 degrees from 1941, which is also expected to be broken.
Most number of 90-degree days in September
Atlanta is expected to hit 90 degrees for the 23rd time Monday, which will break a record for the most number of 90-degree-days in September on record.
The current record is 22 days.
Most number of 90-degree-days for a year
Atlanta is expected to hit 90 degrees for the 90th time by Thursday, which will tie a record for the most number of 90-degree days on record for an entire year.
The current record is 90 days from 2011 and 1980.
Any relief?
There's finally some light at the end of the tunnel! While 90's will continue this week, a cool down is expected this weekend with highs dropping into the 80's.
When you wake up on Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to be in the low 60's.
