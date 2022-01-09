Mrs. Winnell Cunningham Shaw celebrates her 104th Birthday this
Friday, January 7th, 2021. A “HONK, BEEP & WAVE is scheduled
to honor her on Saturday, January 8th beginning at 2:oo pm at the
Antioch Villas Gardens Apartments, in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
