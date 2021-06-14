ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex.
Authorities tell us officers responded to the scene near the 700 blocks of Sidney Marcus Boulevard Northeast, when law enforcement arrived, they found a male who was not alert, but he was breathing.
Police say there is no suspect information or motive known.
CBS46 News was on the scene and say officials confirmed that the male left the scene in stable condition.
Stick with us as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.