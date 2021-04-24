The Villa Rica Police Department responded to a person shot at the Watering Hole Bar parking lot on Hwy 78 on Saturday around 12:10 a.m.
According to a police spokesperson, officers found a victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim was taken to Tanner Hospital in Villa Rica, where he was pronounced dead, say police.
Police tell CBS46 News the suspect was identified as Brannon Shirley, 25, of Buchanan GA.
Officials say, during the investigation, they discovered the victim and suspect had gotten into a dispute earlier in the evening in the Watering Hole parking lot.
The suspect left the scene and then later returned, in which there was another altercation resulting in the shooting of the victim.
Shirley left the scene and later turned himself in at the Villa Rica Police Department and is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, and is now booked at Carroll County Jail.
The victim’s name is not being released until the family is notified.
