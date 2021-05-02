ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department (APD) responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night near the area of Atlantic Drive Northwest and 18th Street.
Police tell CBS46 News a man suffered from a gunshot wound to the hand and at the scene units took someone into custody.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
