ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at a CVS store in southwest Atlanta. The store is located in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
According to APD Sgt. Daughtery, two males got into a fight inside the store. Police say that the male who was shot loaned the other male his phone. The owner of the phone then noticed that the other male was trying to use a money transfer app on the phone. The two began fighting and the owner of the phone was "accidentally" shot by his own gun.
Police are still looking for the other person who was involved in the incident.
The person who was shot was transferred to the hospital and is stable.
The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
