DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police have teamed up with state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate a shots fired call at an elected official's home.
According to a press release from DeKalb County police, on April 11, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at the home of DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling.
Officers indicated an un-known person outside of the home fired shots into Coleman-Stribling’s residence.
Coleman-Stribling and her family were home at the time of the shooting, the release stated.
There were no injuries.
DeKalb County Solicitor-General Coleman-Stribling issued the following statement to CBS46:
"On the evening of Saturday, April 11, a shooting occurred into the home of the DeKalb County Solicitor-General, Donna Coleman-Stribling, by an unknown individual.
Solicitor-General Coleman-Stribling is requesting privacy for her family as they allow the DeKalb County Police Department to investigate the unsettling events.
DKPD is urging anyone with any information to call their Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850."
According to its website, the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office prosecutes more than 13,000 misdemeanor crimes committed in DeKalb County each year.
Crimes prosecuted include domestic violence, elder abuse, cruelty to children, vehicular homicide, drunk driving, harassment and stalking, trespassing and animal cruelty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.