Showers continue to move through north Georgia. This activity is not severe.

Alerts

There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta. 

What to expect

Scattered showers will gradually move south of Atlanta through noon today.

Futurecast for noon Sunday

Metro Atlanta Planner

  • Noon
    Cloudy with showers | 64 | West wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Cloudy | 68 | West wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Cloudy | 71 | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 68 | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 59 | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Sunset

  • 7:41 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

