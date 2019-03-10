Showers continue to move through north Georgia. This activity is not severe.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
What to expect
Scattered showers will gradually move south of Atlanta through noon today.
Metro Atlanta Planner
- Noon
Cloudy with showers | 64 | West wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Cloudy | 68 | West wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Cloudy | 71 | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy | 68 | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 59 | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 7:41 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.