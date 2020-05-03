ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the last 6 weeks, shopping malls have been shuttered. But come Monday morning, that changes. The doors set to reopen. The question is, will shoppers walk through them?
Doug Bowman, a professor of marketing at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University says, it’s hard to tell.
“We have some data from China when they first opened… they were getting 30-40% of their regular foot traffic, but people weren’t buying initially. Categories that may get sales, electronics. [They] help us at home, but apparel, jewelry, accessories… I don’t see that coming back in the short term,” he said.
Simon Property Group opened two of its Georgia locations on Friday, the North Georgia Premium Outlet, and Calhoun Outlet Marketplace. The other five locations in metro Atlanta are set to reopen Monday, including Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia / Village Shops, Sugarloaf Mills, and Town Center at Cobb.
Simon Property Group says it has implemented a slew of new health and safety measures, like temperature checks, social distancing markers, and keeping play areas and drinking fountains closed.
In addition to new safety measures, shoppers should also be aware that not all stores will be open. It is up to each individual retailer on when it can safely welcome back shoppers.
Bowen says, still though, reopening is a gamble for shopping malls, especially considering many of them were already struggling pre-pandemic. “It’s risky, you know, if we end up with a hiccup and have to shut down again, who knows how easy it’ll be to start up again when the time comes.”
Here is a recap of other mall openings:
• MAY 4: Simon Property Group’s malls opening: Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia/Village Shops, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills, Town Center at Cobb. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
• MAY 5: Brookfield Properties’ North Point Mall in Alpharetta and Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody will reopen Tuesday, May 5, with Monday-Saturday hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday hours from noon to 6 p.m.
• MAY 15: Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. is planning to reopen its Georgia sites in Commerce, Locust Grove and Savannah by May 15.
Malls Already Reopened (this is not a full list, please check your local mall’s website for opening information):
• Greenbriar Mall, Atlanta
• Southlake Mall, Morrow GA
• The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta, Woodstock
• The Avenues at West Cobb, East Cobb, and Peachtree City
