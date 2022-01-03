COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks announced Monday that guard/forward Elijah Millsap was claimed off waivers, while forward Kammeon Holsey was acquired via the available player pool.
Millsap, a 6-6 wing, has three years of NBA experience for the Utah Jazz (2014-16) and Phoenix Suns (2016-17). He appeared in 69 games (five starts) across three seasons, with career averages of 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes. The Grambling, La. native has also appeared in 250 NBA G League games (205 starts) for five different teams: Tulsa 66ers (2010-11), South Bay Lakers (2011-14), Bakersfield Jam (2014-15), Northern Arizona Suns (2016-17), and Iowa Wolves (2017-18). He has recorded NBA G League career averages of 17.5 points (.428% FG/.348% 3FG/.758% FT), 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.7 minutes per game.
Millsap, 34, most recently played for Rio Breogan in Spain, appearing in 11 games (seven starts) and averaging 7.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per contest. In his international career, he has played for five teams over four seasons: Rio Breogan, Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel; 2015-16), San Miguel Beermen (Philippines; 2012-13, 2015-16), and Maccabi Ashdod (Israel; 2014-15).
His older brother, Paul, was a four-time NBA All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks and currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets.
Holsey, 31, spent the 2019-20 season with Nova Hut Ostrava in the Czech Republic. He appeared in 23 games (22 starts), recording 15.9 points (.505% FG/.452% 3FG/.804% FT), 7.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. He has played three seasons internationally for four teams: Nova Hut Ostrava, Byblos (Lebanon; 2017-18), Quimper UJAP (France; 2017-18), and Kauhajoen Karhu (Finland; 2016-17).
The Sparta, Ga. Native spent two seasons (2014-15, 2015-16) with the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League, appearing in 93 games (19 starts). He averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.7 minutes.
The 6-8 former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket (2010-14) appeared in 125 games at Tech and averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.
