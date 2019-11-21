COLLEGE PARK, GA – The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced that the legendary ‘Voice of the Hawks’ Steve Holman and popular co-host of Atlanta’s top-rated sports show Dukes and Bell, 92-9’s Carl Dukes will provide the calls and analysis for the Skyhawks home opener tonight against the Delaware Blue Coats, which will broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Peachtree TV, the official broadcast partner of the team. CBS46 anchor/reporter Alicia Roberts will round out the crew as sideline reporter for the home opener.
“We are thrilled to have Steve Holman and Carl Dukes call the first Skyhawks home game on Peachtree TV. Steve is a legendary basketball radio voice, and Carl is one of the top sports radio personalities in the city. We can’t wait to see their excitement and energy on television for what will be a historic evening in College Park,” said Andrew Saltzman, Chief Revenue Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks.
With 24 regular season games on Peachtree TV, the Skyhawks will rotate through a group made up of talented, local personalities spearheaded by College Park native and veteran broadcaster Matt Stewart. Stewart has served as the lead play-by-play voice on TV for Georgia Public Broadcasting, calling high school football in the state for more than 20 years in addition to calling more than 600 games on the family of ESPN stations, including SEC Network. The award-winning Georgia State graduate has covered each of the local teams throughout his career on both radio and TV, including stints with Comcast Sports Southeast and the Hawks Radio Network.
Carl Dukes brings more than 20 years of on-air experience to the broadcast team. One of the original broadcasters who joined Entercom’s Sports Radio 92-9 The Game when the station formed in 2012, Dukes and his on-air partner Mike Bell were recently recognized by Talkers Magazine in 2019 as one of the top sports shows in the nation. Dukes brings extensive basketball knowledge, having served as play-by-play voice for Conference USA doing games on CSTV and ESPNU, the University of Houston, Southwest Texas State and UT-San Antonio while also hosting the Houston Rockets Coaches Show and pre- and postgame shows during his career.
One of the most decorated players in the WNBA, Renee Montgomery joins the broadcast group, fresh off a season with the Atlanta Dream. An All-Star in 2012 and Sixth Woman of the Year in 2013, Montgomery has won championships at every level, winning WNBA title in 2015 and 2017 with the Minnesota Lynx, the national championship in 2009 with UCONN and three high school state championships in West Virginia. In addition to playing, she has become a regular on NBA TV providing insight and analysis weekly. The Dream will also play their home games next season at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
Playing under legendary head coaches Bobby Cremins and Paul Hewitt, Babul played collegiately at Georgia Tech. Currently, the Atlanta Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development, Babul followed his playing career by joining the coaching ranks at Mount Paran High School, where he also served as Athletic Director, before coaching as an assistant at James Madison University from 2004 to 2008. Coming from a basketball family where both his father (Mike Babul Sr.) and twin brother (Mike Jr.) played and coached, Babul has served as an analyst on both radio and TV for Georgia Tech men’s basketball since 2010. His brother, Mike Jr., is currently an assistant coach for the Long Island Nets of the G League.
“We are so excited about the high-quality group of broadcasters we have put together for the inaugural Skyhawks season. Each of them brings passion, experience and their own unique view to the game that will make for entertaining and insightful broadcasts,” Saltzman said.
