PORTLAND, ME — The College Park Skyhawks fell on the road to the Maine Red Claws Sunday, 115-91. With the loss, the Skyhawks slip to 10-9 on the season. Video highlights of the game can be found here.
The Red Claws were steady in the first quarter and led by as many as 13 until the Skyhawks responded with a 9-0 run to get back in the game and cut the lead to five at the end of the first. Cat Barber paced the Skyhawks in the first half, scoring 16 of his 18 points. College Park took their first lead with just over three minutes to play in the second quarter, but Maine went up 55-52 to end the half. After Jordan Sibert hit two three-pointers to open the third, the Skyhawks struggled to contain the Red Claws and saw themselves trailing 84-72 to start the final quarter. Kenny Gabriel connected from beyond the arc twice in the opening minutes of the final quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough as Maine extended the lead.
Barber’s 18 points and nine assists led the Skyhawks, while Sibert finished with 15 points. College Park’s bench unit once again had a solid showing, as Kenny Gabriel scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds, Mark Ogden, Jr. added eight points and seven rebounds, and Armoni Brooks scored seven. Marcus Derrickson finished with 11 points and Charlie Brown, Jr. added eight to round out the scoring effort. For Maine, two-way player Tacko Fall came up big, as he scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds.
The Skyhawks return to action tomorrow, taking on the Westchester Knicks on the road in the second day of a back-to-back. The team returns home and tips off 2020 on Jan. 2, matching up against the Knicks in a 7 p.m. start.
