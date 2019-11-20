COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- The College Park Skyhawks announced the theme game schedule for the 2019-20 season, highlighting seven key dates at home games. Giveaways for each theme night will be announced ahead of the games.
Atlanta Hawks Night will take place on Dec. 3, with appearances from the Atlanta Hawks Flight Crew, Harry the Hawk, and more. Kids Jam will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, as College Park takes on Grand Rapids in a 2 p.m. start. The Skyhawks start the new year with Faith and Family Night on Jan. 24, followed by a celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 7.
Education Day, where hundreds of local students will join the Skyhawks, will be Feb. 11, with tip-off scheduled for 11 a.m. against the Wisconsin Herd. Local military, police officers and firefighters will be honored on Mar. 13 for Heroes Night. Fan Appreciation Night is set for the Skyhawks final game of the on Mar. 28.
