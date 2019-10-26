ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sneaker Con, one of the largest sneaker conventions worldwide, made its way to the peach state giving thousands of sneaker-heads the opportunity to bring some of the most exclusive heat to Atlanta.
“Sneaker culture to me means always being fresh, always having some way to express yourself through footwear," said attendee Ryan Walker.
Crowds of people shuffle through, often carrying their merchandise in hopes of making a quick sale.
Sneaker Con started in New York over ten years ago and over 30 cities worldwide. People can buy, sell, and trade in a safe environment.
"Sneakers aren't going anywhere," said Bassey Inameti, Owner of Stretched Soles LLC.
Bassey Inameti has been buying and reselling sneakers for years. He knows first hand how difficult it is to get your hands on a prized pair especially when your size is not in high demand.
“My business is called stretched soles, it's solely for people who buy size 12 all the way to size 19, I did this because it’s just a struggle for us mainly. he said.”
“At these sneaker conferences you don’t see any people having these sizes. I wanted to be the person to serve my fellow tall people.”
Because the business of reselling sneakers is booming, you can expect to drop some hard cash at Sneaker Con.
Be sure to catch Sneaker Con at a city near you. They are bringing the heat to Chicago, Japan, and Los Angeles before the new year.
