ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Church pews are starting to fill up again in Metro Atlanta for the first time in weeks.
Most churches moved to virtual or drive-thru services when the pandemic took hold back in March.
But as Georgia has slowly began to reopen in recent weeks, and cases of the virus began trending down…many churches announced plans to welcome back parishioners for in-person service.
Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta was one of the first to reopen, holding an in-person service last weekend. “We have been consulting with local officials and medical professionals,” said Pastor Joe Buckner. “We’ve been looking at data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, we’ve also been looking at RT.Live, which is an infectious rate number, and keeping track of the local hospital here, which is Kennestone Hospital, to figure out the best time to reopen.”
The church announced a phased reopening. And implemented CDC recommended guidelines. “We must distance 6 feet apart, so we’ve lined out our entire worship center to be 6 feet apart,” said Pastor Buckner. “We found out if we sat individually, we could put 350 people in that space. But with people who live together, sitting together – we can put up to 450-500 people.”
Pastor Buckner said last weekend they had about a third of their regular congregants attend the Sunday worship service. And this Sunday’s service had about the same turnout. He expects that to be the case for most of the summer.
As parishioners entered the church Sunday, they had their temperatures taken, and wore masks. But they were thrilled to be back. “It’s wonderful! It gives you hope, it gives you encouragement and it’s just wonderful to be in the house of the Lord,” said Diane Giles of Powder Springs.
Giles came to church with two of her friends. They were all excited to have the opportunity to worship the Lord, together again. “There’s definitely a strength in gathering together with other believers,” said Pat Ketchum. “The Bible tells you that. And we’ve been deprived of that for a while.”
Archdiocese of Atlanta announced it would reopen its churches for in-person mass, beginning Monday, May 25th. In a video posted on the Archdiocese website, Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer started by saying, “Dear friends, this is the announcement many of you have been anxious to hear. We have built a plan to slowly allow people to reenter our parish buildings and to once again provide sacraments. We decided to begin our process on Pentecost, the birthday of the Church,” he said.
The Catholic church is requiring that everyone wear a mask for the entire liturgy; to receive Holy Communion in their hands, and to use sanitizer before and after receiving the Host. They will be enforcing a 6-foot social distance between parishioners and limited the number of people allowed in at a time. “This is an opportunity for us to be renewed and united in faith,” said Archbishop Hartmayer.
President Donald Trump expressed support for churches who wanted to reopen safely earlier this week. He designated places of worship as an essential service and urged Governors to allow them to reopen right away, emphasizing that we needed more prayer right now, not less. “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but left out houses of worship. Not right. I call upon governors to open houses of worship right now.” The President said he would override any state or local official who does not allow churches, mosques, and synagogues to reopen this weekend.
In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp never mandated that churches close during the pandemic. Most did voluntarily, for safety. And they will be allowed to welcome their members back, at their own discretion.
Some churches in Metro Atlanta, do not feel comfortable holding in-person services yet. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, in DeKalb County will continue holding virtual services, until further notice. CBS 46 asked Pastor Jamal Bryant if he had a timeline in mind for a safe reopening. “We’re praying it may be in July, we’ll look at the numbers and see where they go. I think Memorial Day weekend is going to be a big test nationally, as people poke their toe in the water and start to venture out. Traffic is starting to ramp back up in Altanta too, so two weeks from now, we’ll be able to see what those numbers look like.”
