Things to Know Before Attending Upcoming Events at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Next month, head out to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a weekend of music and racing!

Entertainment:

Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend music festival will complement the slate of on-track action during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend.

The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series hit the high banks on Saturday, July 9, for the Alsco Uniforms 250.

Then on Sunday, July 10, NASCAR Cup Series stars like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Kevin Harvick race for glory in the Quaker State 400, presented by Walmart.

But, music and racing aren’t the only happenings that weekend.

Additional Attractions:

There are other aspects to know about before attending the weekend festivities, especially related to parking and policies.

Parking:

Fans can park in the grass parking lots of AMS for both NASCAR weekends for FREE.

Traffic from the north on US Highways 19/41 will be turned onto Lower Woolsey Road or the main entrance. Lower Woolsey Road traffic will be directed to park in the PURPLE parking lot. Main entrance traffic will be directed into the BLUE parking lot.

Traffic from the south on US Highways 19/41 will be turned onto Speedway Boulevard and will be directed to park in the RED or GREEN parking lots.

Traffic from GA Highway 20 will be parked in the PURPLE parking lot.

Policies:

Atlanta Motor Speedway continues to provide an exciting and fun, yet secure and safe environment for the world’s greatest racing entertainment.

