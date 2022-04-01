Spring Cleaning? Don’t Forget Your Air Conditioning System!

Sponsored - As warm weather and budding trees start to emerge, many metro Atlanta residents are thinking about spring cleaning. Believe it or not, your air conditioning system should be included on this to-do list!

Check out these spring cleaning tips for your AC unit:

Clean or Replace Filters

Air conditioning filters trap dirt, debris, and allergens. If it’s been awhile since you last cleaned your air filters, then all of these things are likely sitting in your system and possibly even circulating throughout your home. This is sure to cause the air quality in your home to suffer.

It’s especially important to clean your filters if you have allergies so that the allergens continue to stay outside and not filter throughout your home. Use spring cleaning as a time to clean or replace your filters.

Determine if you have disposable or washable filters. If it’s a disposable, throw it away and replace with a new disposable filter. If it’s washable, wash it. You can do either of these options yourself.

Clean the Compressor Unit and Coils

The large cage that sits outside your home is called the condenser. It houses the compressor, the fan, the fan’s cooling fins, and tubes that carry coolant back and forth between the outside parts of the unit and the evaporator inside your central air conditioning system. It’s not uncommon for grass clippings, leaves, twigs and other debris to get caught inside the condenser or stuck in the fan blades and motor. If this happens, your unit will have to work twice as hard to do its job.

Keep your system running efficiently by cleaning out any debris that might be getting in the way. If grass clippings and debris are clogging your coil, those can be gently rinsed off using a garden hose and a gentle spray degrease such as Simple Green. However, you’ll also need an HVAC expert to remove the top to your unit and access debris inside.

Clean the Evaporator Coils

The evaporator portion of your air conditioning system sucks in warm air from inside your home and carries it through the tubes that hold refrigerant, which is the product responsible for cooling your air. The evaporator compresses the cooled air before it goes back into your house, and in doing so, it removes moisture from the air. The moisture collects in a drain pan before the air travels through the tubes to a release point outside.

Unfortunately, the evaporator coils are usually located in a coil cabinet and are not easily accessed without specialized training. You’ll need to call in one of our experts for this and to also have the blower assembly (what distributes air throughout the equipment) removed and cleaned.

