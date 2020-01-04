ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Thousands of Georgia Power customers were in the dark on Saturday as heavy winds blew through metro Atlanta.
Earlier in the day on Saturday, the Georgia Power outage map had over 7,000 customers without service across the area, with many in pockets near Chamblee and Buford.
Georgia Power crews were able to restore service to many of those customers by 7 p.m.
later in the evening, another pockets of outages were reported in northwest Atlanta and near Gainesville. About 3,000 customers were offline.
Most have had their service restored.
Check the Georgia Power outage map
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
