ATHENS (CBS46) -- The SEC announced its preseason All-SEC teams on Friday, as voted on by the media.
The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented again this year, placing 10 players on the list. Here's a look at who got the nod:
First Team
- DL, Jordan Davis
- P, Jake Camarda
Second Team
- QB, JT Daniels
- RB, Zamir White
- WR, George Pickens
- OL, Jamaree Salyer
Third Team
- DL, Travon Walker
- LB, Nakobe Dean
- DB, Lewis Cine
- RS, Kearis Jackson
The Alabama Crimson Tide lead the way with a total of 16 selections, including eight to the first team. Auburn joined Georgia with 10 selections, while Texas A&M had seven.
You can see the entire list of All-SEC selections here.
🅿︎🆁🅴🆂🅴🅰︎🆂🅾︎🅽 🅰︎🅻🅻-🆂🅴🅲— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) July 23, 2021
ғɪʀsᴛ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ@jordanxdavis99@jakecamarda
sᴇᴄᴏɴᴅ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ@jtdaniels06@zeus1_34@geo_Thagoat@jamareesalyer69
ᴛʜɪʀᴅ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ@44Ytw@NakobeDean@LewisCine@king_kearis #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/r7u4B87ZOI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.