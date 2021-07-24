Georgia vs Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 17: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks through the line in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by /Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

 Collegiate Images

ATHENS (CBS46) -- The SEC announced its preseason All-SEC teams on Friday, as voted on by the media.

The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented again this year, placing 10 players on the list. Here's a look at who got the nod:

First Team

  • DL, Jordan Davis
  • P, Jake Camarda

Second Team

  • QB, JT Daniels
  • RB, Zamir White
  • WR, George Pickens
  • OL, Jamaree Salyer

Third Team

  • DL, Travon Walker
  • LB, Nakobe Dean
  • DB, Lewis Cine
  • RS, Kearis Jackson

The Alabama Crimson Tide lead the way with a total of 16 selections, including eight to the first team. Auburn joined Georgia with 10 selections, while Texas A&M had seven.

You can see the entire list of All-SEC selections here.

