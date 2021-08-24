The 3rd annual Great Atlanta Bash kicks off Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. with three games over two days, featuring North Atlanta vs. Midtown on Friday, and Carver-Atlanta vs. Lovejoy and Mays vs. Riverdale on Saturday.
All three games will air live on PeachtreeTV and on CBS46's special high school football webpage.
Tickets are now available for these matchups at Eddie S. Henderson Stadium.
Here's a look at the full game schedule:
Friday, August 27
8 p.m. - North Atlanta vs. Midtown
Saturday, August 28
11 a.m. - Carver-Atlanta vs. Lovejoy
2 p.m. - Mays vs. Riverdale
