ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Got $40,000 lying around? If so, it’ll buy you one of the best available seats in the house at this weekend’s UGA vs. Notre Dame game.
The pricey ticket – which is for sale on StubHub, an online ticket marketplace – is good for one seat in the lower level sideline area of Sanford Stadium.
A range of tickets are still available for the much-anticipated event, but none of them come cheap. The lowest priced ticket available on Ticketmaster Friday morning was $391 before fees.
The price for two tickets including fees? A whopping $949.17.
According to NCAA statistics, the average college football game lasts 3 hours and 24 minutes. That means it’ll cost approximately $4.65 per minute for two people to watch the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish face-off!
Your best option? Watch the game for free ONLY ON CBS46 at 8 p.m. Saturday night. GO DAWGS!
