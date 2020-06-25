GREENSBORO, N.C. (CBS46) -- John Swofford will end his tenure as the longest-serving commissioner in ACC history at the end of the 2020-2021 athletic year, the conference announced Thursday.
Swofford guided the league through multiple realignments including picking up members like the University of Miami (FL), Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Louisville, and perhaps most importantly, Notre Dame. He also locked in the conference with the Orange Bowl and worked with ESPN to launch the ACC Network. He also launched the conference's football championship game modeled after the SEC.
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said this of Commissioner Swafford:
In addition to our time together in the ACC, John and I share a special bond as we were both student-athletes under the great Homer Rice, who helped shape our visions for intercollegiate athletics. Throughout his 23 years as commissioner of the ACC, John has advanced the values championed by Homer Rice, lifting the league, its member schools and its student-athletes to unprecedented heights athletically, academically and socially. I am proud to share such tight bonds with John, and it has been an honor and a privilege to work with and learn from such an iconic figure in intercollegiate athletics. I wish him and his wife, Nora, nothing but the very best in retirement.
In the last decade, he's also seen one of his schools, Clemson, re-establish the conference's footprint on the national college football scene. The Tigers have dethroned Alabama and become one of the top spots for the best college football players in the country and is the premier football school in the conference now.
