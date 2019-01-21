While the Los Angeles Rams are set to represent the National Football Conference in Super Bowl LIII, the New Orleans Saints have plenty to be upset about after a blown call in the final moments helped keep the Rams alive.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune put the call thusly:
Reffing Unbelievable. Today's Times-Picayune front page takes no prisoners.#whodat pic.twitter.com/CmQ28ooB7j— NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) January 21, 2019
The play happened with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter and the score tied. The Saints were driving and headed towards the goal line when quarterback Drew Brees threw the ball to Tommylee Lewis. Before the ball got to Lewis, Rams nickel cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman ran right through Lewis committing an obvious pass interference penalty. However, no penalty was called.
The New Orleans Saints fans, coaches, and players all erupted as replays showed just how bad of a call the referees missed. Robey-Coleman told the Washington Post, “Oh, hell yeah, that was P.I. (Pass Interference).”
Robey-Coleman said he was willing to take the pass interference penalty in order to prevent a touchdown, but was surprised when no call was made. Robey-Coleman later said that Lewis wasn’t his assignment on the play and just ran towards Lewis and then ran right through him, according to the Post.
The NFL head referee, Bill Vinovich, told the New Orleans Times-Picayune, “It’s a judgment call by the officials. I personally have not seen the play.”
According to ProFootballTalk of NBC Sports, the missed call could cost the executive vice-president of officiating, Al Riveron, his job. “Al Riveron is gone,” a source told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “He can’t survive this,” another told King.
The NFL is also reportedly looking at making pass interference calls reviewable, according to NBC Sports. In this case, the review would have had to come from the replay booth because it would have been in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter when only the replay booth can start a review.
Still, none of it will matter for the Saints who can now only go to the Super Bowl by buying a ticket. That will make Atlanta’s mayor happy, the Atlanta Falcons’ twitter account, and at least one NFL owner.
“I am smiling,” Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic. Though Blank did go on to say that the Falcons would welcome any team to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
