Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 the school said Wednesday. The diagnosis comes just days before Alabama is to play hated rival Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl.
The school said Saban has, "very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home."
Saban tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season, but it turned out to be a false positive and he was able to coach in that week's game. However, because this is a symptomatic case, he will not be coaching during the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide haven't said who will be the interim coach for the Auburn game.
This is a breaking news story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.