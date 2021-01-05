Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Memorial Trophy Tuesday night. The award, given to the nation's top overall college football player, hasn't been won by a wide receiver since 1991.
Smith finished the season with 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best games included 11 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State and 11 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns against then third-ranked Georgia.
He becomes the latest Alabama player to win the award since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. Smith joins running backs Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram, Jr. as Heisman winners from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The last receiver to capture the Heisman Trophy was Michigan receiver Desmond Howard in 1991.
