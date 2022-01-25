ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves are taking their World Championship trophy on a 151-stop tour.
The tour commemorates the 151 years of Braves baseball.
The tour will make stops throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and North and South Carolina.
The tour will begin on Tuesday, February 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy while enjoying music and entertainment with the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters and BLOOPER, and hearing reflections on the momentous 2021 season.
A small selection of confirmed tour stops include:
- Gresham Park Baseball Complex in Dekalb Co., GA for the Morehouse College baseball season opener against Tuskegee University on February 20
- Cherokee, NC with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for an event with local high school baseball and softball teams on March 12
- Braves Country Battles Championship Tournament in Alpharetta, GA on July 9
- Gwinnett Braves, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets
Additional highlights of the tour will include visits to Mobile, AL, the birthplace of Henry “Hank” Aaron, Cairo, GA, the birthplace of Jackie Robinson and many more.
The Braves and Truist are calling on fans to help build meaningful and exciting stops over the next few months by submitting suggested locations at www.Braves.com/TrophyTour.
Additional details and the full tour schedule will be available later. Some stops will require online pre-registration.
