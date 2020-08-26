ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS46) -- The NBA postponed all playoff games scheduled for Wednesday shortly after multiple teams announced boycotts over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The announcement came as a joint statement from the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association just after 5 p.m.
The three games postponed include: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic; Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets; and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers.
The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to announce a boycott. The Bucks refused to leave the locker room and take the court for their game, which was the first scheduled game Wednesday.
In a statement, Bucks owners said, "We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."
Shortly thereafter, a similar situation has played out with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Both teams agreed to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series as well. The Los Angeles Lakers were going to have a team meeting to decide on a boycott, but the NBA canceled the games ahead of the meeting.
Lakers superstar LeBron James was very vocal Wednesday afternoon with his desire for social change.
FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020
Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young also weighed in on the issue, putting his full support behind the NBA players' moves.
Proud to be apart of this League... even more today ! WE WANT CHANGE🖤🖤— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 26, 2020
The protest comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the Bucks' home state of Wisconsin.
NBA players from multiple teams have voiced their opinions that not enough is being done about police killings and brutality.
According to Shams Charnia of The Athletic, NBA players have called a meeting for tonight in the Orlando bubble to decide what their next steps of action will be regarding the playoffs.
NBA players have called for a meeting tonight in Orlando to determine next steps, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020
The WNBA's Atlanta Dream followed suit with their male counterparts and postponed Wednesday night's game against the Washington Mystics.
In a statement, power forward Elizabeth Williams shared:
"After speaking with representatives for teams playing tonight, as well as our WNBPA leadership, the consensus is to not play in tonight's slated game, and to kneel, lock arms, and raise fist during the national anthem. We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA, and will continue this conversation with our brothers and sisters across all leagues and look to take collective action."
Center @E_Williams_1 reads statement on @espn as the representative for all @WNBA players. Tonight's games have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/xDz4uCQSiD— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) August 26, 2020
Atlanta United soccer team also postponed its game in Miami. On Twitter, the team released the following statement:
"We stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice. We must use our voices to be the change."
