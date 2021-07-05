ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Dream have suspended guard Chennedy Carter indefinitely, according to a press release from the team late Monday night.
The release does not go into detail, only that she was suspended "due to conduct detrimental to the team." Further information about the suspension was not provided by the team.
Due to conduct detrimental to the team, Chennedy Carter has been suspended until further notice.— Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) July 6, 2021
Carter played only six minutes in Sunday night's loss to the Las Vegas Aces, which is where the incident leading to her suspension may have taken place. She scored just two points in those six minutes.
Carter played 26 minutes in a loss to the Seattle Storm last Friday and 34 minutes in the Dream's win against the New York Liberty back on June 29.
Again, it is still unclear why exactly Carter was suspended. We hope to learn more from the Dream on Tuesday. It is not clear whether Carter will be available for the Dream's upcoming game against the Connecticut Sun this Friday.
Carter has played in 11 games this season for the Dream, averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists per game. She missed several games last month with a hyperextended elbow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.