ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons' regular season schedule released Wednesday by the NFL features a three-game home stand against NFC South rivals and a matchup with the defending NFC champions.
The full schedule breaks down like this:
- Sept. 8 at Minnesota
- Sept. 15 vs. Philadelphia
- Sept. 22 at Indianapolis
- Sept. 29 vs. Tennessee
- Oct. 6 at Houston
- Oct. 13 at Arizona
- Oct. 20 vs. L.A. Rams
- Oct. 27 vs. Seahawks
- BYE
- Nov. 10 at New Orleans
- Nov. 17 at Carolina
- Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay
- Nov. 28 vs. New Orleans (Thursday)
- Dec. 8 vs. Carolina
- Dec. 15 at San Francisco
- Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville
- Dec. 29 vs. Tampa Bay
Overall, the Falcons are scheduled to play two primetime games this year, both of them at home (Sept. 15 and Nov. 28).
Last season, the Falcons went 4-2 in NFC South play, but this year it will get tougher with the Falcons playing five of their six division games in a five-week stretch late in the season.
