ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons' regular season schedule released Wednesday by the NFL features a three-game home stand against NFC South rivals and a matchup with the defending NFC champions.

The full schedule breaks down like this:

  • Sept. 8 at Minnesota
  • Sept. 15 vs. Philadelphia
  • Sept. 22 at Indianapolis
  • Sept. 29 vs. Tennessee
  • Oct. 6 at Houston
  • Oct. 13 at Arizona
  • Oct. 20 vs. L.A. Rams
  • Oct. 27 vs. Seahawks
  • BYE
  • Nov. 10 at New Orleans
  • Nov. 17 at Carolina
  • Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay
  • Nov. 28 vs. New Orleans (Thursday)
  • Dec. 8 vs. Carolina
  • Dec. 15 at San Francisco
  • Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville
  • Dec. 29 vs. Tampa Bay

Overall, the Falcons are scheduled to play two primetime games this year, both of them at home (Sept. 15 and Nov. 28).

Last season, the Falcons went 4-2 in NFC South play, but this year it will get tougher with the Falcons playing five of their six division games in a five-week stretch late in the season.

