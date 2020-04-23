A.J. Terrell

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs back an interception for a first quarter touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 Thearon W. Henderson

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons picked up some much needed secondary help Thursday night when they selected Clemson Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell with the 16th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Terrell is 6'1" and weighs 195 pounds and is from the Atlanta area. He was a five-star recruit when he committed to Clemson out of high school. He's also the ninth cornerback from Clemson drafted since 2010.

Cornerback was a desperate need for the Falcons, but Terrell wasn't predicted as a first-round pick in most mock drafts. The Falcons might have been able to wait and Terrell might have been available later in the first round.

The Falcons had to have defensive back help after letting Desmond Trufant go at the beginning of the offseason.

