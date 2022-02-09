ATLANTA (CBS46) — On National Pizza Day, the Atlanta Hawks announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Papa John’s, which recently opened a new global hub in the Atlanta Area.
The Hawks join the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards in the NBA as other teams with a partnership. To tip off the partnership, Papa Johns and the Hawks are celebrating National Pizza Day by hosting pizza parties at Boys & Girls Club chapters in the Atlanta area.
According to the press release, Papa Johns will work with the Hawks to positively impact the community in multiple ways including Hawks Spirit Days, memorable experiences for youth at select Community Centers around Atlanta.
Additionally, the two organizations will host Business of Basketball events focused on youth, inclusive leadership and engagement with the area’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Most recently, Papa Johns was the presenting partner of the team’s 2022 All-Star Voting Campaign, in which Trae Young received a total of 2,771,070 votes from fans. The fan voting, along with coach voting and player voting, helped the fourth-year guard earn his second nomination and start in his career to the NBA All-Star Game.
Additionally, the two organizations will partner on digital content such as the team’s annual schedule announcement and events at Papa Johns Test Kitchen located in its new global hub at The Battery Atlanta. Papa Johns will also receive high-visibility in-game features during Hawks’ home games.
To learn more about how the Hawks’ partnership with Papa Johns, visit Hawks.com.
