ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Hawks have announced the plans for the team's annual MLK Day Game presented by Chase, which will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
As part of the team’s annual celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy, the club will unveil the team’s new ‘MLK Wall’, which will provide an educational experience on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., located by Atlanta Social on the Terrace level at State Farm Arena.
RELATED: Here is a list of MLK Day events happening across the metro area
The MLK Wall serves as a special tribute to the team’s work last season through an unprecedented partnership between the King Estate, NBA, NBPA and Nike.
CONTAGIOUS!, the worship ministry from The dReam Center Church of Atlanta, will sing the starting lineup as part of the player intros along with the national anthem. During half time, the group will join the center’s lead pastor and 3-time GRAMMY®-nominated gospel artist, Bishop William Murphy in a musical tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. King. Singer, songwriter Murphy is known for his chart topping hits “Praise is What I Do” and “It’s Working” and will be performing a new song from his upcoming album “Worship & Justice”.
“It is very important for our organization to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also continue to be actionable in the way that we recognize him,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “We are excited to celebrate his legacy with some interactive elements throughout this special game.”
As part of pregame, the Hawks are inviting all ticketholders to a special panel presented by Chase titled, “Advancing the Legacy: Realizing the Dream”.
This pregame panel focuses on building generational wealth and features Mark Adams, Regional Director of Consumer Banking for Chase, Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President & CEO, Invest Atlanta, and Eric Tidwell, Managing Director & General Counsel of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Estate. They will have a conversation, moderated by Lester Jones, Hawks’ Sr. Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his hope for economic equality for all.
Limited tickets remain for the MLK Day Game presented by Chase on Jan. 17. To secure your tickets for the game, visit Hawks.com/Tickets.
