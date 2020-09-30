ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Motor Speedway will play host to two NASCAR Cup series races next year for the first time since 1974.
NASCAR announced Wednesday morning the two races will take place March 21 and July 11, 2021.
#DoubleDownInATown 😎More Info ➡️ https://t.co/lSaBPy4gbv pic.twitter.com/i8vz2Ezx3o— Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) September 30, 2020
“We’re beyond excited to deliver what our fans have been yearning for: A second weekend of NASCAR action in Atlanta once again,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “Folds of Honor and QuikTrip continue to be phenomenal partners for our spring weekend of racing and we’re thrilled to have Quaker State and Walmart on board this summer as we put together two weekends of entertainment and excitement for race fans.”
Atlanta's race weekend this year was delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak. The race was moved from March 15 to June 7.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details.
