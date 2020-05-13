ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer took some time during the MLB shutdown to catch up with CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil.
The Atlanta native played at the Marist School and University of Georgia, before reaching the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Farmer talks about his memorable major-league debut, playing on a Dodgers team that lost in back-to-back World Series and even his appearance in the Oscar-winning hit film The Blind Side.
