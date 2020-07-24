ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta United announced Friday it has mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Frank De Boer.
"Under Frank’s guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways," team president Darren Eales said Friday.
“Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special," De Boer said in a statement.
De Boer was Atlanta United's second coach and won two trophies with the team, the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the 2nd Annual Campeones Cup. The team was 2-0-0 in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. Atlanta United was swept out of the comeback tournament in Orlando.
The team also announced assistant coaches Orlando Trusfull and Bob de Klerk were also leaving the team. Atlanta United will resume the 2020 season after the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando concludes.
