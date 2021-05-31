MLS Atlanta United Sounders Soccer

(FILE) Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, right, and Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo, center, watch the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez will be rejoining the Venezuelan national team for the team's next two World Cup qualifiers.

Martinez, who has 51 career appearances for Venezuela, has tallied 11 career goals, including five goals in previous World Cup qualifiers.

He will play in matches against Bolivia (June 3) and Uruguay (June 8).

Meanwhile, Atlanta United has three weeks off before its next match against Philadelphia on June 20. 

