LOS ANGELES (CBS46) – The Big3 basketball league announced Thursday it has reached an exclusive deal with CBS and CBS Sports to broadcast games from the league’s 11-week season. The Big3 features 3-on-3 basketball and was founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kawtinetz.
According to the league, games will air on CBS and on the CBS Sports Network on Saturdays and Sunday. A champion in the league will be crowned live on CBS on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. Overall, CBS will broadcast more than 20 hours of coverage through the season and the CBS Sports Network will broadcast more than 25 hours.
“Since day 1, BIG3 has always been about hard-nosed, fierce competition. Now we’re ramping it up with more teams, younger players, and a shiny new TV deal with CBS Sports,” said Ice Cube. “This year is about taking the game to a whole new level. This is a big deal.”
The League has been around for two seasons and reported an average attendance last year of more than 14,000. According to the Big3, the league plans to play games in 18 cities, up from 10 the last two years and expanding the number of teams.
One way the league has managed to succeed is the addition of a who’s who of former NBA stars including: Amar’e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Chris Andersen, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, and Corey Maggette. The league is also adding: Jason Terry, Joe Johnson, Kendrick Perkins, Josh Smith, Mario Chalmers, and others.
The teams will be coached by basketball legends including: Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Nancy Lieberman, Rick Barry, Lisa Leslie, and George “The Iceman” Gervin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.