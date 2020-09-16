INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday football season will start the weekend of October 23-24, reversing the decision to cancel the season made earlier this year.
The conference will only play eight games in eight weeks culminating with a championship game on December 19, according to Stadium.
The Big Ten Conference said it will require "student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing." Additionally, test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.
Testing is set to start September 30.
“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.
The conference can still stop the season at any point if COVID-19 rates start to rise in the conference. The vote to restart was unanimous among the schools.
