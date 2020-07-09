CHICAGO (CBS46) -- The Big Ten Conference is expected to announce Thursday it will only play conference games during the 2020 football season, according to multiple reports.
The news was broken by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic and ESPN has since reported the same information.
The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020
According to ESPN, the school presidents and athletics directors said a conference-only schedule would eliminate a lot of the long-distance travel and yield easier testing for COVID-19 for all teams. No tall schools were on board ESPN reported. Some wanted one additional non-league game, but the conference is expected to settle on a 10-game conference-only schedule.
With the decision, several key games featuring the Big Ten against other conferences will be lost. Among the biggest games lost are:
Ohio State vs. Oregon
Michigan vs. Washington
Penn State vs. Virginia Tech
Iowa vs. Iowa State
Miami vs. Michigan State
Wisconsin v. Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish might be the biggest loser if multiple conferences go with a conference-only schedule. Notre Dame and BYU are the most recognizable non-conference teams left in college football. It's possible Notre Dame could lose most of it's schedule if other conferences follow the Big Ten's lead.
The decision could also cripple many small FBS schools who rely on the non-conference games to fill in their budgets with big payouts from schools like Ohio State and Michigan.
