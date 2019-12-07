ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It was not a pretty day for the Georgia Bulldogs and they were soundly beaten by the LSU Tigers 37-10 in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 37, UGA 10. Have Mercy!!!
7:50 p.m.- Joe Burrow, after looking like a strange mix between Dan Marino and Cam Newton in their primes, is relieved by backup QB. What a day for Burrow.
7:44 p.m.- UGA drive stalls after Jake Fromm gets tossed to the ground like a Raggedy Andy doll on third down. After punt, LSU takes over at their own 12.
7:41 p.m.- Timeout for injured LSU player.
7:40 p.m.- There’s more people at a Chick-fil-A on Cow Appreciation Day than there is inside this WHOLE stadium right now.
7:35 p.m.- LSU adds to their lead with a 50 yard field goal to extend the lead to 37-10. The aisles look like a conga-line of disappointed UGA fans as they file out of the Benz. LSU kicker now holds the record for most points scored in SEC championship game.
7:32 p.m.- Big ole burly brutes up front for LSU are starting to push the UGA defense back with ease. Obvious the run is coming and Dawgs are almost powerless to stop it. Tigers starting to break off huge chunks with little resistance.
7:27 p.m.- Jake Fromm hits WR Pickens for a TD strike to cut the lead to 34-10, LSU. Still only 3 touchdowns and 3 2-point conversions from tying it up! Now if we could only stop Joe Burrow.
7:21 p.m.- Timeout for injured LSU player.
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: LSU 34, UGA 3 Total yards: LSU 418, UGA 200. LSU in the red zone: 4-4, UGA in red zone: 0-1
7:10 p.m.- The Red Sea is parting as many fans wearing red and black are beginning to rethink their Saturday night plans. Pretty much a mass exodus out of here!
7:07 p.m.- When it rains, it pours. Fromm throws interception in Dawg territory with LSU returning it to the UGA 13. One more Burrow touchdown pass to WR Jefferson makes it LSU 34, UGA 3. Check please!
7:03 p.m.- Nevermind that as Joe Burrow hits WR Marshall Jr. in the end zone for a 4 yard TD pass. Tigers are stuffing the Dawgs in the locker. I don’t see any red leaving for the exits just yet but I can see them gathering their belongings. Burrow sets the record for most TD passes in an SEC Championship Game by an LSU quarterback with 3. (LSU 27, UGA 3)
7 p.m.- Joe Burrow looking like former Dawg QB Fran Tarkenton as he eludes the rush in the pocket and throws a bloop pass that’s caught and taken all the way to the UGA 9. 71 yard pass is 4th longest in SEC Championship Game history. Tigers beginning to eat the Dawg’s lunch. Must hold them to 3!
6:53 p.m.- After a great gut check drive down the field, the Dawgs fail to get any points as Rodrigo Blankenship misses a chip shot field goal. UGA running out of time and possessions as LSU takes over from their own 20. Not looking good with just four and change left in the third. (LSU 20, UGA 3)
6:42 p.m.- UGA bends but doesn’t break again and holds LSU to a 28 yard field goal. It’s now a 3 possession game though. UGA better get themselves together and get some points on this next drive because the defense is starting to get tired. Lots of hands on hips! (LSU 20, UGA 3)
6:30 p.m.- Timeout for injured UGA player Tyrique Stevenson. He’s carted off the field.
START OF THE THIRD: UGA kicks off, touchback. LSU ball on own 25. Timeout for injured UGA player. Play under review for targeting. Officials determine there is targeting and LSU player Tory Carter is disqualified from game.
HALFTIME: Tigers have carried the action so far, but Dawgs are playing okay. Tigers are getting points while Dawgs shoot themselves in the foot on extended drives. When given chances, UGA is not capitalizing and that usually means the difference in winning and losing. LSU 17, UGA 3
5:54 p.m.- Despite letting Joe Burrow dance around the pocket on third down, UGA defense holds and forces a field goal. Kick is NO good and score remains LSU 17, UGA 3.
5:47 p.m. -Official timeout for injured UGA player.
5:43 p.m. Maybe QB Stetson Bennett should’ve stayed in another series. Jake Fromm throws interception at LSU 13. Would’ve been nice to cut into the lead. Huge momentum swing!
5:40 p.m. He’s a gamer! Jake Fromm is back on the field!
5:38 p.m. UGA’s defense bends but does not break. After LSU marched down the field, Dawgs defense holds on 3rd down, forcing field goal. (LSU 17, UGA 3)
5:35 p.m.- Injured UGA lineman on the field. Official timeout.
5:24 p.m.- Tiger blitz is punching holes in UGA’s offensive line as Fromm sacked again. Jake now being tended to by UGA medical staff and taken off the field. Back up quarterback Stetson Bennett overshoots wide receiver on 3rd and 18. UGA forced to punt. Touchback as LSU gets the ball on their own 20 yard line.
5:16 p.m.- Tiger receiver drops a sure deep TD pass from Joe Burrow and LSU is forced to punt. Dawgs ball on their own 21. Although the pass was dropped, nice stop for the Dawgs who can cut it to one possession with a score.
5:13 p.m.- That is one tough Tiger defense. LSU forces Bulldog field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. Nice bounce back drive by the Dawgs to put some points on the board. (LSU 14, UGA 3)
5:07 p.m.- Injured LSU player on the field. Official timeout.
After 1 quarter: Total yards LSU 137, UGA 44
5 p.m.- ALL LSU right now but still three quarters left. END of 1st quarter: LSU 14, UGA 0
4:55 p.m.- Just like that, the Tigers break off huge chunks of yardage. Unbelievable catch gets it to the 6. Joe Burrow lighting it up as he hits WR Marshall with a 6 yard TD pass. Somebody stop the bleeding! (LSU 14, UGA 0)
4:54 p.m.- That vaunted Tiger D line forces a run on 3rd and long. Rodrigo Blankenship’s 52 yard field goal travels wide left. (LSU 7, UGA 0)
4:49 p.m.- What a difference a little time does for you. Jake Fromm finally has some protection and delivers a beauty to move the chains. First down and 10 from the LSU 38. Need to get at least 3 points out of this drive!
4:41 p.m.- Was it a fumble or not? UGA recovers fumbled football at LSU 14. Play under review. Officials rule player’s elbow down. LSU retains possession but is forced to punt. (LSU 7. UGA 0)
4:36 p.m.- Appears Blankenship may have been bumped into on the punt but no call. First down LSU from their own 20 yard line. (LSU 7, UGA 0)
4:29 p.m. - LSU draws first blood with a touchdown early in the first quarter. LSU 7, UGA 0. LSU's defense didn't put up much of a fight in the opening series, especially the pass defense. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is 4-5 for 66 yards an done touchdown. He's making his claim to the Heisman Trophy, but an eternity to go in this game.
4:24 p.m. - LSU was pushed back into a long third down and Burrow calmly threw the ball to a receiver coming across the field just inside the 25-yard-line. LSU is in field goal range.
4:23 p.m. - Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. UGA swats a pass back, LSU's Joe Burrow catches it and takes it for a first down. The Tigers are already across midfield.
4:21 p.m. - LSU opens with a run and picks up nine yards. On second down, the Tigers picked up a first down and opened up their passing attack.
4:17 p.m. - Georgia's 1st drive stalls out and they had to punt, LSU gets good field position and will start form the 25-yard line. Now we'll see what the Dawgs' defense is made of today.
4:13 p.m. - Georgia received the opening kickoff and opened up trying a deep shot down the middle, but it feel incomplete. The receiver had a step on the LSU defense. Looks like UGA might be trying to soften up the defense and move the defense back before pounding the ball with D'Andre Swift.
4:11 p.m. - One other note here before kickoff, if Georgia wins, they head to the College Football Playoff. If they lose, they head to the Sugar Bowl. Pretty good deal either way, but let's get a Championship today.
4:08 p.m. - Update from the sidelines, LSU's Coach O has just about lost his voice. This is going to be a fun game today!
Fun fact, Georgia is playing for its 14th SEC Championship, but LSU holds the lead in the head-to-head series with a record of 17-13-1.
One other note, does defense win championships? If it does, it's going to be a very good day for the Dawgs because they have the second best scoring defense in the country. #GoDawgs
4:05 p.m. - The time for talking is over. It's finally game time! Georgia and LSU. Let's go Dawgs!!!
