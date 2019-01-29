ATLANTA – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns more than his fair share of Super Bowl records and could add to his legacy on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. On the other hand, he could join a dubious list of quarterbacks if he’s unable to secure a win Sunday.
Brady currently has the record for most Super Bowl appearances (9), most Super Bowl wins (5), most Super Bowl MVPs (4), most Super Bowl touchdown passes (18), most passing yards in a game (505), most Super Bowl passing yards (2,576), most career Super Bowl pass attempts (357), and most Super Bowl game pass attempts (62).
It’s easy to see why he is the GOAT, or greatest of all-time, when it comes to Super Bowl quarterbacks. A few more numbers to back that up, his career passes completed are more than twice the number two QB; his career pass attempts in the Super Bowl are more than twice the number two QB; and his career Super Bowl passing yards are more than twice his closest competitor. He’s also only thrown two interceptions in a Super Bowl once, but still won the game (Super Bowl XLIX).
But even the greats have some records that they may not want to hold.
According to ProFootballTalk.com, if Brady and Patriots lose Super Bowl LIII; he will become one of four quarterbacks to lose back-to-back Super Bowls. The other QBs to lose back-to-back games are: Minnesota Vikings QB Fran Tarkenton; Denver Broncos QB John Elway; and Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly who lost four in a row. (Note: all four of those quarterbacks are in the Hall of Fame)
Coincidentally, if Brady loses on Sunday and throws at least one interception; he will join four other quarterbacks in the top four for most career interceptions thrown in a Super Bowl. The other quarterbacks are: Elway (8 INTs), Kelly (7 INTs), Craig Morton (7 INTs), and Tarkenton (6).
Still, even if Brady lost on Sunday; he would still have a career Super Bowl record of 5-4 for his career and that’s not too shabby for anyone. If the Patriots and Brady win on Sunday; the six career Super Bowl wins would tie the Patriots with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most all-time.
Finally, if the Patriots win, Brady will be all alone at the top of the list for most Super Bowl rings won in a career. He’s currently tied with former defensive end Charles Haley who also has five rings.
