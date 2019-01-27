FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Outside of head coach Bill Belichick, there is one thing that has remained the same for nearly two decades for the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady. He’s the greatest quarterback to ever play the game and even at 41-years-old, he’s nowhere near done.
But Brady continues to dominate the National Football League, but not for personal acclaim or things like the Pro Bowl.
"I've always spoke about winning, that's what I like to do...that's why I'm here...I love the competition and I love trying to improve,” Brady said Saturday. “And I think that's what it comes down to."
In the past week, a story came out about Brady and his former teammate, linebacker Brandon Spikes. The former Patriots linebacker told a story from 2012 when he didn’t get selected for the Pro Bowl. Spikes had a good season but was upset when he didn’t get to the Pro Bowl. That’s when Brady stepped in, not to lift Spikes’ spirits, but to refocus him on what mattered most.
“Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this *expletive* to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings. That what it is here,” Spikes said Brady told him, according to Sports Illustrated.
That mentality has driven Brady to three straight Super Bowls and nine overall. He’s done it with some of the best to play the game like wide receiver Randy Moss and tight end Rob Gronkowski. But he’s done it with players who were not well known or cast off by other teams.
"I enjoy it, I think we all work hard at it,” Brady said. “But to get to this point...is really exceptional."
Brady’s made it through his illustrious career without some of the distractions that have taken down other players. He credits his mom and dad for teaching him to focus on what matters most to him, his family, and of course football.
"Part of doing it a lot is loving it,” Brady said. “And if you don't love it, you're not going to work at it. And when you love it, you work hard at it. And when you work hard at it, you can work every day at it. And I think that's been just a great benefit for me in my life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.