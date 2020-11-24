The Atlanta Braves added another quality arm to their pitching rotation by signing right-handed starter Charlie Morton.
Morton started his career in 2002 when he was drafted by the Braves. He made his major league debut in 2008 before moving to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He later played for the Houston Astros and last two seasons played for the Tampa Bay Rays.
With the Rays in 2019, Morton went 16-6 while throwing 194.2 innings and posted an ERA of 3.05 with 240 strikeouts and an All-Star appearance. In the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season, Morton went 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in 38 innings pitched.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Morton's deal will be for one season at $15 million. In his 13 year career, Morton is 93-89 with a 4.08 ERA over 1,439.1 innings pitched.
BREAKING: Charlie Morton has agreed to terms on a one-year, $15 million deal with the Braves. The deal was negotiated by Andrew Lowenthal and BB Abbott of Jet Sports. It’s the largest free agent contract so far this offseason.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 24, 2020
