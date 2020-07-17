ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman returned to the field Friday for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Braves made the announcement on Twitter about the return of their first baseman. It's not known if Freeman will be ready for the start of the abbreviated season, but the Braves haven't ruled him out.
LOOK WHO’S BACK! pic.twitter.com/Eb57SUnmAM— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 17, 2020
