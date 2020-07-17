Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting his 200th career home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at SunTrust Park on May 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 Logan Riely

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman returned to the field Friday for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Braves made the announcement on Twitter about the return of their first baseman. It's not known if Freeman will be ready for the start of the abbreviated season, but the Braves haven't ruled him out.

