ARLINGTON, Tx (CBS46) -- It wasn't the ending Braves fans were hoping for Friday night in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field.
Things looked good early, after going-up 2-0 in the 2nd inning. However, it was all Dodgers after that, with a final score of 7-3.
The Braves will try to close out the series later today. If they can, it will be their first World Series appearance in 21-years.
First pitch is at 4:38pm.
