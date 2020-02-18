VENICE, Fla. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves honored legendary Hall of Famer Hank Aaron at their new spring training home Tuesday by naming the street in front of the park for the legendary slugger.
The street will now be known as Hank Aaron Way. It runs in front of Cool Today Park where the Braves will play their spring training games starting this season. Hammerin' Hank was in attendance at the ceremony honoring him.
The Braves kick off spring training games on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.
