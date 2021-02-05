The Atlanta Braves added another big bat to the lineup Friday when they agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract with outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
Ozuna finished sixth in the MVP voting last year, his first with the Braves. He finished third in the league with a .338 batting average, a 1.067 OPS, and started all 60 games for the team. Ozuna played his best as the season wound down when he hit an National League-best .394 in September while driving in 33 runs.
Ozuna started his career with the Marlins where he played until the team held a typical fire sale to get rid of players who will cost a lot to keep. He was traded by Miami to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and then signed with Atlanta on a one-year contract in January 2020.
The 6'1", 225 pound outfielder has a career line of .276 batting average, 166 home runs, 594 RBIs, and a .801 OPS while also earning two All-Star honors and winning a Gold Glove in 2017.
Atlanta looks like it could have another stellar batting lineup, but the season will likely hinge on the right ankle of ace pitcher Mike Soroka. He tore his right Achilles tendon on Aug.3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.