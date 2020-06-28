ATLANTA – The Braves announced their 60-man player pool for the 2020 regular season. 56 players made the initial list, including 17 non-roster players. The Braves can add up to four more names later.
Several of the Braves' top prospects made the list, including left-hander Jared Shuster, this year's first-round draft pick.
Wednesday, July 1 is the deadline for players to report to camp. The 60-game regular season is set to begin July 23 or 24.
Below is the full list of Braves players invited. A star denotes a non-roster player.
LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (12): Tucker Davidson, Grant Dayton, Max Fried, Cole Hamels, Tyler Matzek*, A.J. Minter, Kyle Muller*, Sean Newcomb, Philip Pfeifer, Chris Rusin*, Jared Shuster*, Will Smith
RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (18): Ian Anderson*, Jasseel De La Cruz, Mike Foltynewicz, Shane Greene, Felix Hernández*, Luke Jackson, Chris Martin, Mark Melancon, Darren O’Day, Chad Sobotka, Mike Soroka, Josh Tomlin*, Touki Toussaint, Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel, Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa
CATCHERS (7): Logan Brown*, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers, Alex Jackson, Shea Langeliers*, Jonathan Morales*
INFIELDERS (12): Ozzie Albies, Yonder Alonso*, Johan Camargo, Charlie Culberson*, Freddie Freeman, Adeiny Hechavarría, Pete Kozma*, Peter O’Brien*, Austin Riley, Braden Shewmake*, Yangervis Solarte*, Dansby Swanson
OUTFIELDERS (7): Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters*
The Braves also have RHP Jeremy Walker on the club’s 45-day disabled list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.